Jared Leto Reveals Why He Never Reads Thirty Seconds To Mars Album Reviews

Thirty Seconds to Mars released their sixth album, It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day on Friday (September), but don't ask Jared Leto what the critics think of it — he makes it a point not to read reviews.

“I trained myself in the very beginning of my career to do that,” the singer explained in an interview with Kerrang. “It’s intoxicating when people approve of your work and support you. But it's a seductive thing. So I've always stayed away from it. There’s that old cliché, ‘If you believe the good, you gotta believe the bad,' but somehow the good always makes much more sense.”

It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautfiul Day is the band's first album since 2018's America, and Leto's totally okay with the gap between music. “We average about four or five years [between albums]," he noted. "We’ve made six albums in 25 years! Even our first album, when we got signed in ’98, we didn't put the album out till 2004. Who does that?!"

“Yes, we do take our time between records, but there is a beautiful part of that,” he added with a smile. “Your fingerprint becomes more defined.”