You may have read about the Ohio city with the worst traffic in the state, but now there's even more bad news for drivers in Ohio. One city in the Buckey State ranked among the cities with the worst drivers in the entire country.

Clever Move released a list of the U.S. cities with the worst drivers in the country, with multiple cities in Florida, Tennessee and California ranking among the top cities with the worst drivers around. Here's how the site determined the list:

"Bad drivers exist everywhere, but in some cities, they're decidedly worse because of an aggressive driving culture, poor road design, increasing congestion, and long commutes that shorten tempers and cause motorists to make poor decisions. To determine what cities attract the worst drivers, we used multiple metrics weighted in the following manner: 3x: average annual traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents from 2014-2020; 3x: average annual alcohol-related traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents from 2014-2020; 2x: days of precipitation per year; 1x: average annual vehicle insurance premiums in the state; 1x: percentage of uninsured drivers in the state; 1x: Allstate's best drivers rank; 1x: Google Trends fo 'DUI'; 1x: auto repair shops per 100,000 residents."

According to the report, Columbus has some of the worst drivers in the country, ranking No. 12 overall. Ohio's capital city recorded 6.6 driving deaths per 100,000, with 2.1 drunk driving deaths per 100,000, and has an uninsured rate of 13%. Cincinnati and Cleveland also made the list, though they ranked among the middle and reflected average drivers compared to Columbus.

These 10 cities have the worst drivers in the country:

Jacksonville, Florida Louisville, Kentucky Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Memphis, Tennessee Riverside, California New Orleans, Louisiana Birmingham, Alabama Sacramento, California

Check out the full report at clevermove.com to see more U.S. cities with bad drivers.