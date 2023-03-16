Have you ever found yourself sitting in traffic, slowly inching forward while just trying to make it to work or back home, and wondered if other cities face stand-still commutes too?

24/7 Wall St. used data from traffic data and analytics company INRIX to identify the city in each state with the worst traffic, ranking the top spot based on the average number of hours commuters lost to traffic congestion in 2022. While some cities on the list may be obvious, others may come as a surprise. According to the site:

"In nearly every city on this list, the average number of hours commuters spend sitting in traffic increased in 2022 compared to the previous year. As pandemic restrictions eased, more and more workers returned to the office, increasing the volume of cars on the road, particularly during rush hour. Last year, traffic worsened by anywhere from 4% to 380% compared to 2021 in 44 of the 47 cities on this list."

So which city has the worst traffic in Ohio?

Cleveland

Anyone driving through the city knows how intense the traffic can get, especially for visitors just passing through who have never experienced the madness that is rush hour. According to the report, Cleveland is tied for the 71st worst city for traffic in the U.S., with commuters losing an average of 20 hours to traffic delays in 2022. Additionally, nearly 85% of commuters drive or carpool to work, facing an average commute in the city of 23 minutes.

Curious about which other cities have the worst traffic? Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St.