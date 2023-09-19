Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut First Photos Of Their Newborn Son Riot

By Tony M. Centeno

September 19, 2023

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally revealed their newborn son to the world.

On Tuesday, September 19, the superstar parents have shared an adorable family photoshoot with E! News. In the photos taken by Miles Diggs, you can see Riri and Rocky holding their one-year-old son RZA Athelston and their newborn boy, Riot Rose. Both parents take turns cradling their new child while they play with baby RZA. In some of the photos, you can see their dad Rocky carry the toddler on his shoulders while Rihanna holds baby Riot closely to her chest.

This is the first time fans are seeing the newborn baby, and some may notice his similarities to his gorgeous mother. The brand-new photoshoot comes over a month after Riot was born. The couple welcomed their new child discreetly on August 1 despite incorrect reports from several outlets. Riot was born at Cedars Senai Medical Center in Los Angeles but no other information about the child has been confirmed.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy earlier this year during her Super Bowl Halftime show performance. Since then, the singer had flashed her baby bump on numerous occasions. She previously revealed a stunning maternity shoot from her pregnancy with RZA but hasn't shared her second maternity photos just yet.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.