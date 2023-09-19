Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut First Photos Of Their Newborn Son Riot
By Tony M. Centeno
September 19, 2023
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally revealed their newborn son to the world.
On Tuesday, September 19, the superstar parents have shared an adorable family photoshoot with E! News. In the photos taken by Miles Diggs, you can see Riri and Rocky holding their one-year-old son RZA Athelston and their newborn boy, Riot Rose. Both parents take turns cradling their new child while they play with baby RZA. In some of the photos, you can see their dad Rocky carry the toddler on his shoulders while Rihanna holds baby Riot closely to her chest.
This is the first time fans are seeing the newborn baby, and some may notice his similarities to his gorgeous mother. The brand-new photoshoot comes over a month after Riot was born. The couple welcomed their new child discreetly on August 1 despite incorrect reports from several outlets. Riot was born at Cedars Senai Medical Center in Los Angeles but no other information about the child has been confirmed.
Rihanna announced her second pregnancy earlier this year during her Super Bowl Halftime show performance. Since then, the singer had flashed her baby bump on numerous occasions. She previously revealed a stunning maternity shoot from her pregnancy with RZA but hasn't shared her second maternity photos just yet.