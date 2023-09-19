Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut First Photos Of Their Newborn Son Riot

This is the first time fans are seeing the newborn baby, and some may notice his similarities to his gorgeous mother. The brand-new photoshoot comes over a month after Riot was born. The couple welcomed their new child discreetly on August 1 despite incorrect reports from several outlets. Riot was born at Cedars Senai Medical Center in Los Angeles but no other information about the child has been confirmed.



Rihanna announced her second pregnancy earlier this year during her Super Bowl Halftime show performance. Since then, the singer had flashed her baby bump on numerous occasions. She previously revealed a stunning maternity shoot from her pregnancy with RZA but hasn't shared her second maternity photos just yet.