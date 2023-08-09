Rihanna Shares New Pics With Baby RZA To Drop Maternity Savage X Fenty Line

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty is now featuring lingerie and loungewear "for moms and moms-to-be." On Wednesday, August 9th, the superstar dropped a new maternity capsule collection designed by Rihanna herself. "The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna told Vogue. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

The collection features maternity bras and a graphic tee that reads "Make More Babies." You can check out the collection at Savagex.com. The release also came with adorable new photos of Rihanna and her baby boy RZA. "Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA," the announcement post read.