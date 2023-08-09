Rihanna Shares New Pics With Baby RZA To Drop Maternity Savage X Fenty Line

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty is now featuring lingerie and loungewear "for moms and moms-to-be." On Wednesday, August 9th, the superstar dropped a new maternity capsule collection designed by Rihanna herself. "The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna told Vogue. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

The collection features maternity bras and a graphic tee that reads "Make More Babies." You can check out the collection at Savagex.com. The release also came with adorable new photos of Rihanna and her baby boy RZA. "Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA," the announcement post read.

Rihanna is continuing to make waves with her stunning maternity fashion as she gets ready to welcome her second baby with A$AP Rocky. Just a couple of weeks ago, RiRi was seen rocking a "Barbiecore" outfit while dining at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant located in West Los Angeles.

Aside from her new maternity collection, Rihanna has also been modeling her Savage x Fenty lingerie. “The one thing I love about Rihanna is she showing women you can be beautiful and pregnant at the age of 35,” one fan wrote in the comments section of her Instagram.

Rihanna
