Sum 41's Deryck Whibley 'Isn't Out Of The Woods' Following Hospitalization

By Katrina Nattress

September 19, 2023

Sum 41 + Simple Plan Concert In Madrid
Photo: Redferns

Deryck Whibley has shared a health update with fans after his wife broke the scary news that he was hospitalized with pneumonia and potential heart failure of the weekend.

"I wanted to take a min to say thank you to everyone for so much love and support," the Sum 41 frontman wrote on social media. "Although I’m not out of the woods of this pneumonia yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I’m staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this. I’m still bed ridden, having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some pretty wild fever dreams, that I guess are keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining. I’m in the best hands and am on the right medicine. I plan on being my absolute best for When We Were Young next month. That’s my goal."

In May, Sum 41 announced they would be splitting up following this year's run of shows and a final world tour that has yet to be announced.

This isn't the first time Whibley's had a health scare. In 2014, he spent almost a month in the hospital with severe liver and kidney failure caused by alcohol abuse. See his message below.

Sum 41
    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.