You may have read about the Tennessee city with the worst traffic in the state or the city named one of the riskiest places in the U.S. for drivers, but now there's even more bad news for drivers in Tennessee. One city in the Volunteer State ranked among the cities with the worst drivers in the entire country.

Clever Move released a list of the U.S. cities with the worst drivers in the country, with multiple cities in Florida, Tennessee and California ranking among the top cities with the worst drivers around. Here's how the site determined the list:

"Bad drivers exist everywhere, but in some cities, they're decidedly worse because of an aggressive driving culture, poor road design, increasing congestion, and long commutes that shorten tempers and cause motorists to make poor decisions. To determine what cities attract the worst drivers, we used multiple metrics weighted in the following manner: 3x: average annual traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents from 2014-2020; 3x: average annual alcohol-related traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents from 2014-2020; 2x: days of precipitation per year; 1x: average annual vehicle insurance premiums in the state; 1x: percentage of uninsured drivers in the state; 1x: Allstate's best drivers rank; 1x: Google Trends fo 'DUI'; 1x: auto repair shops per 100,000 residents."

According to the report, both Nashville and Memphis have some of the worst drivers in the country, ranking back-to-back at No. 5 and No. 6. Tennessee's capital city recorded 9.4 driving deaths per 100,000, with 2.3 drunk driving deaths per 100,000, while Memphis recorded 13. 3 and 2.4, respectively. They both had the same uninsured rate at 23.70%.

These 10 cities have the worst drivers in the country:

Jacksonville, Florida Louisville, Kentucky Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Memphis, Tennessee Riverside, California New Orleans, Louisiana Birmingham, Alabama Sacramento, California

Check out the full report at clevermove.com to see more U.S. cities with bad drivers.