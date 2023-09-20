2 Missouri Restaurants Among The South's 50 Best BBQ Joints In 2023

The South is known for its culinary impact, including serving up some of the most delectable, flavorful barbecue you could ask for. While many states are famous for their own regional style of bbq, Missouri manages to hold its own. Southern Living recently released its picks for the 50 best barbecue joints in the South, and two restaurants in Missouri made the cut:

According to Southern Living, both restaurants serve up some of the best barbecue around, and in a state known for its barbecue, that's really saying something. Arthur Bryant's Barbecue in Kansas City snagged the highest spot on the list, which states:

"... The counter men still carve tender folds of smoked beef on stainless steel slicers, and they pile them on brown butcher paper, brush them with sauce, and slap three or four slices of white bread on top. The splendid fries are cut by hand, and Bryant's original sauce is unique among Kansas City joints. More orange than brown, it's mildly hot with a bit of a gritty texture from an array of spices, which give the perfect boost to a giant open-faced beef sandwich. It's just one of the many reasons that Arthur Bryant's has remained an essential strop for any barbecue lover visiting Kansas City."

These are the Top 10 BBQ joints in the South:

Snow's BBQ (Lexington, Texas) Fresh Air Bar-B-Que (Jackson, Georgia) Dreamland Bar-B-Que (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor, Texas) Scott's Bar-B-Q (Hemingway, South Carolina) Skylight Inn BBQ (Ayden, North Carolina) Lexington Barbecue (Lexington, North Carolina) Lewis Barbecue (Charleston, South Carolina) Goldees (Fort Worth, Texas) B.E. Scott's BBQ (Lexington, Tennessee)

