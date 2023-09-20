Bears DC Alan Williams Announces Resignation; Denies 'False Rumors'
By Jason Hall
September 20, 2023
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams announced his resignation on Wednesday (September 20), claiming he intended to focus on his family, while also denying what his attorney called "false rumors" made on social media.
"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history," Williams said in a statement obtained by ESPN's Courtney Cronin.
"I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again," he added.
Williams, 53, had been away from the team since last week due what the Bears referred to as a personal reason. Head coach Matt Eberflus took over defensive playcalling duties during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had previously said he'd continue to do so for Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs should Williams continue to be away from the team prior to his decision.
Williams' attorney, Andrew M. Storth, also denied apparent rumors that the football facility, Halas Hall, was raided by authorities in relation to Williams.
"Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues. He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just though it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters," Stroth said, according to Cronin.
Williams joined Eberflus' coaching staff shortly after the latter was hired as the Bears' head coach in February 2022. The two had previously coached together during their shared tenure with the Indianapolis Colts, with Eberflus serving as defensive coordinator and Williams working as a safeties coach.
The 53-year-old began his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001 before initially joining the Colts as a defensive backs coach in 2002, spending the next 10 seasons with the franchise. Williams spent two seasons working as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and four seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Detroit Lions before returning to the Colts for his second stint as defensive backs coach in 2018.