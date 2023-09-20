Bears DC Alan Williams Announces Resignation; Denies 'False Rumors'

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams announced his resignation on Wednesday (September 20), claiming he intended to focus on his family, while also denying what his attorney called "false rumors" made on social media.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history," Williams said in a statement obtained by ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again," he added.

Williams, 53, had been away from the team since last week due what the Bears referred to as a personal reason. Head coach Matt Eberflus took over defensive playcalling duties during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had previously said he'd continue to do so for Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs should Williams continue to be away from the team prior to his decision.

Williams' attorney, Andrew M. Storth, also denied apparent rumors that the football facility, Halas Hall, was raided by authorities in relation to Williams.