Fat Joe Gifts His New TS Air Force 1's To Bill Clinton & Other Celebrities
By Tony M. Centeno
September 20, 2023
Fat Joe had a thoughtful gift for former President Bill Clinton.
On Tuesday, September 19, the Terror Squad founder posted a video that shows him gifting a pair of his new TS Air Force 1's to Clinton. In the video you can see Joe unwrapping the fresh kicks while he was attending the Clinton Global Initiative meeting at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.
"If I didn't bring them to Bill, it wouldn't be official," Joe said while he presented the former POTUS with the shoes. "He's an honorary member of the squad."
The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low's first made their debut in 2007 as a rare sneaker that was exclusive to Joe's friends and family. The black-and-white low-tops featured the initials "JC" (which stands for his birth name Joe Cartagena) on the top of the heels with "TS" right below it. Over 15 years later, the shoes are now available for the general public to purchase, and also comes in a light blue-and-white colorway.
Clinton isn't the only famous name who's received a pair of the popular sneakers. For the past month, Fat Joe has been giving way the low-top Forces to a slew of his celebrity friends including Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, Cam'ron, Ice Cube, Ashanti, Dave East, Lupe Fiasco, KRS-One, Tracy Morgan, French Montana, The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Baby, J Balvin, Jadakiss, Ludacris, Lil Jon, A$AP Ferg, Jennifer Lopez and more.
Watch Fat Joe gift some of his celebrity friends with the sneakers below.