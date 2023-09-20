Fat Joe Gifts His New TS Air Force 1's To Bill Clinton & Other Celebrities

Fat Joe had a thoughtful gift for former President Bill Clinton.



On Tuesday, September 19, the Terror Squad founder posted a video that shows him gifting a pair of his new TS Air Force 1's to Clinton. In the video you can see Joe unwrapping the fresh kicks while he was attending the Clinton Global Initiative meeting at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.



"If I didn't bring them to Bill, it wouldn't be official," Joe said while he presented the former POTUS with the shoes. "He's an honorary member of the squad."