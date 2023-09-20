Lana Del Rey Unveils The Reason Why She Was Caught Working At Waffle House

By Katrina Nattress

September 20, 2023

Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball Honoring Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Getty Images North America

Back in July, Lana Del Rey was caught on camera seemingly working at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama. The photos went viral as fans questioned what she was doing dressed in a uniform, serving coke and coffee to customers. Thankfully, the mystery has been solved. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer-songwriter told the whole story.

“We were on our third hour [that day], and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” she said, explaining that she visited Waffle House a few times with her brother and sister during her stay in Florence. “H*** yeah! We were thrilled.”

Staff also made her a name tag and encouraged her to serve customers. “This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup ... For [tobacco] dip. I didn’t see anyone take a video of me," she recalled.

The footage quickly went viral, something she wished happened with her latest album There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Avenue. “I wish my album had gone as viral," Del Rey lamented. "I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ [Laughing] I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?'”

Check out the viral photos below.

Lana Del Rey
