Lana Del Rey Unveils The Reason Why She Was Caught Working At Waffle House
By Katrina Nattress
September 20, 2023
Back in July, Lana Del Rey was caught on camera seemingly working at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama. The photos went viral as fans questioned what she was doing dressed in a uniform, serving coke and coffee to customers. Thankfully, the mystery has been solved. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer-songwriter told the whole story.
“We were on our third hour [that day], and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” she said, explaining that she visited Waffle House a few times with her brother and sister during her stay in Florence. “H*** yeah! We were thrilled.”
Staff also made her a name tag and encouraged her to serve customers. “This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup ... For [tobacco] dip. I didn’t see anyone take a video of me," she recalled.
The footage quickly went viral, something she wished happened with her latest album There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Avenue. “I wish my album had gone as viral," Del Rey lamented. "I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ [Laughing] I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?'”
