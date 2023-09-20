Lil' Kim Speaks Out About 'Retouched' Magazine Cover Following Criticism

“Who is this?!" she wrote over the cover in question. "Cuz that’s not the photo I approved or any other content they’ve put out. I always told Ebony it looked like a painting but they didn't want to listen. They said they loved it. It’s the sabotage for me. The funny s**t about this, is that this is THEIR retoucher! 🤣😩🤦‍♀️."



Amid the controversy, Kim's manager Big Smoove chimed in by posting the actual image they chose for the cover. Their image looks more like the New York native than the touched up photo that was posted.



"Me & @lilkimthequeenbee Stayed up for hours wit the team and Chose This 1 .. We have The Receipts Fool!" Smoove wrote in his IG Story. "For The Record We definitely didn't choose that other flick."



Ebony didn't necessarily address the controversy head-on, but they did release video of the photoshoot. Watch the footage and see the photo Kim's team selected below.