Megan Thee Stallion Teases Potential Joint Project With Cardi B

"So we’re really building a little EP already," she continued. "We're gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that."



The duo recently gave fans a stunning show during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards when they performed "Bongos" live for the first time. Meg recently joined Dua Lipa on her Future Nostalgia Tour last year, and fans have been waiting patiently for Cardi to announce tour plans. Cardi recently said that she wants to go on tour following the release of her upcoming solo album next year. However, she has not publicly confirmed anything about her album or tour just yet. Neither artist has headlined a major tour in their respective careers so a joint effort would be very enticing to fans.



Meg also teamed up with Flamin' Hot Cheetos to launch the Flamin’ Hot University (FHU), which is a faux university that features brief online courses about food, fashion, and lifestyle. Check out her hilarious recruitment video below.