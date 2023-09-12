Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Bring 'Bongos' Video To Life At The VMAs

"I feel like this video is just very beautiful," Cardi told Angela Yee. "It has choreography but it's a location video so I always do like inside production so this is more of a location video. It's just the little things like that. That's why the video would be so expensive. Of course the video looks expensive because it was expensive to do."



The performance comes just a few days after Cardi B released her latest single off her upcoming album. The Grammy award-winning rapper recently told The Breakfast Club that she plans to release her long-awaited sophomore album next year. She wants to include 18-20 tracks on the project but didn't give out any other details about it.



Look out for Cardi B's new album coming soon.

