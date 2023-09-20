North Carolina City Named One Of America's 'Best Value' Cities

By Sarah Tate

September 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Big city living — complete with entertainment, attractions and incredible restaurantsdoesn't have to come with a big price tag. In fact, a city in North Carolina was chosen one of the "best value" cities in the country.

Cheapism compiled a list of the American cities with the "best value," based on answers on the Reddit thread r/PovertyFinance, that offer the best "bang for your buck." Many can be found in the Midwest, but one located in North Carolina also made the list. According to the site:

"All of these underrated metros offer a cheaper cost of living than the U.S. average, and yet many of them boast big-city amenities: good jobs, top-rated universities, arts, and culture."

The North Carolina city among the best value cities in the country is Greensboro. This city with a population around 295,000 has an average one-bedroom apartment price of $960. Here's what the site had to say:

"If you find Raleigh and Charlotte too expensive — Redditors say that both areas are expensive 'hot spots' — consider Greensboro as a more affordable North Carolina alternative. One Greensboro local says that you can live anywhere in town as long as you make around $70,000 a year. Trade, transport, and utilities keep the economy afloat, and manufacturing will get a boost once Toyota completes its electric and hybrid vehicle batter factory in 2025."

These are the nine destinations chosen as the "best value" cities in the country:

  • Rochester, Minnesota
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Greensboro, North Carolina
  • St. Louis, Missouri
  • Peoria, Illinois
  • Cleveland, Ohio

Check out Cheapism's full report to read up on more "best value" cities.

