North Carolina City Named One Of America's 'Best Value' Cities

Big city living — complete with entertainment, attractions and incredible restaurants — doesn't have to come with a big price tag. In fact, a city in North Carolina was chosen one of the "best value" cities in the country.

Cheapism compiled a list of the American cities with the "best value," based on answers on the Reddit thread r/PovertyFinance, that offer the best "bang for your buck." Many can be found in the Midwest, but one located in North Carolina also made the list. According to the site:

"All of these underrated metros offer a cheaper cost of living than the U.S. average, and yet many of them boast big-city amenities: good jobs, top-rated universities, arts, and culture."

The North Carolina city among the best value cities in the country is Greensboro. This city with a population around 295,000 has an average one-bedroom apartment price of $960. Here's what the site had to say:

"If you find Raleigh and Charlotte too expensive — Redditors say that both areas are expensive 'hot spots' — consider Greensboro as a more affordable North Carolina alternative. One Greensboro local says that you can live anywhere in town as long as you make around $70,000 a year. Trade, transport, and utilities keep the economy afloat, and manufacturing will get a boost once Toyota completes its electric and hybrid vehicle batter factory in 2025."

These are the nine destinations chosen as the "best value" cities in the country:

Rochester, Minnesota

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Detroit, Michigan

Kansas City, Missouri

Indianapolis, Indiana

Greensboro, North Carolina

St. Louis, Missouri

Peoria, Illinois

Cleveland, Ohio

Check out Cheapism's full report to read up on more "best value" cities.