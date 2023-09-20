Residents in the vicinity of Cedar Park have a reason to celebrate when it comes to grocery shopping.

The Council for Community and Economic Research's Quarter 2, 2023 Cost of Living Index has just unveiled its findings, indicating that Cedar Park offers some of the most budget-friendly grocery options in the United States. Only narrowly edged out of the top spot by Thibodaux-Lafourche Parish in Louisiana, Cedar Park snagged second place by a mere two points on the list of the 10 least expensive places for grocery items.

Cedar Park, a city with approximately 83,159 residents, prides itself on its high quality of life and commitment to enhancing livability and economic vitality. The city's Mayor, Jim Penniman-Morin, expressed his pride in Cedar Park's ranking and how it reinforces the city's appeal to both residents and businesses.

In addition to its grocery affordability, Cedar Park also secured the fourth spot for the least expensive area for appliance repair costs, with an average of $57.50—significantly below the national average of $92.74.

This news adds to Texas's reputation for affordability, with two other cities, Harlingen and McAllen, claiming second and third place, respectively, in the list of the top 10 least expensive urban areas in the United States. Meanwhile, more expensive grocery cities were concentrated in Alaska and Washington, with Fairbanks, Anchorage, Seattle and Kent topping the list.

While some indicators suggest a slowdown in food price inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's August 2023 Food Price Outlook still predicts a 5.9% increase in grocery food prices for 2023 and 2024.