Supermarket chain H-E-B has been embracing a period of expansion since 2018, building seven ecommerce fulfillment centers from then until now.

The powerful grocer, which has more than 270 physical locations in Texas, also shows no signs of slowing down with its adoption of innovative technology systems to simplify the customer shopping experience — such as curbside and home delivery services — and its goal of getting additional warehouses with the most advanced equipment up and running across the state of Texas in the very near future.

However, H-E-B's most monumental announcement yet is that it is opening its biggest ever ecommerce fulfillment center in the entire state just west of Houston in Katy. The site will measure over 100,000 square feet. This determines that it will be, according to Supermarket News, "twice the size of its typical fulfillment centers and aims to provide more capacity, greater efficiency, and better service for digital and in-store customers."

The total cost of construction? $14.5 million.

As stated in the aforementioned source, H-E-B also revealed that the upcoming fulfillment center will accomplish the following:

- "Help support the rising demand for online shopping

- Stock goods found in stores to fulfill curbside and home delivery orders

- Create less aisle congestion and better product availability for in-store shoppers

- Streamline processes and boost productivity with various forms of automation"

Omnichannel growth will hopefully be one of the results of this grand project, too.

More information about the significant facility's first date of operation have not yet been detailed.