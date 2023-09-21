2 Georgia Eateries Named Among The Best New Restaurants Of 2023

After two Georgia restaurants were named some of the best new restaurants in the South, two more eateries around the state have been recognized as being among the best new restaurants in the entire country.

Food magazine Bon Appétit released its picks for the best new restaurants of 2023, expanding its list to 24 establishments around the country that they say "represent the very best of dining." Good news for foodies in the Peach State — two of the eateries singled out among them are located right here in Georgia.

According to the site, both Brochu's Family Tradition in Savannah and Fishmonger in Atlanta are two of the best new restaurants in the entire country. Here's what the site had to say:

"Though chef Andrew Brochu spend years in Chicago fine dining, he decided to open his first restaurant in Savannah, the hometown of his business partner and wife, Sophie Brochu. Friends and family rushed from near and far to help jump-start operations. That warmth is palpable at Brochu's Family Tradition, where the food is distinctly Southern and full of playful nuance. ... The restaurant, situated in a former 1930s grocery store, is full of charming details, too, like bathroom wallpaper depicting fried chicken and biscuit characters with human legs or the restored boat motor (courtesy of Andrew's dad) that hands behind the bar."

"You could make the mistake of writing Fishmonger off as just another buzzy new restaurant. On the contrary: Chef Bradford Forsblom's fish market and raw bar feels like an instant institution, where classics get thrilling new spins. ... The star of the show is an unassuming Caesar salad with blackened grouper, topped with salty tobiko and amped up by the heat of a Calabrian chile-spiked dressing. Don't be fooled by its simplicity; this is a dish you'll want to enjoy again and again. (Even former president Barack Obama is a fan.) Eat your seafood feast on the patio, then buy whatever fresh catch is on offer — mostly from small Florida-based fishermen — to bring a taste of Fishmonger home with you."

Check out the full list of America's best new restaurants of the year at bonappetit.com. to read up on what sets these establishments apart from the rest.