$2 Million And $1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In Georgia: See If You Won

Playing the lottery is always a gamble, but sometimes your luck can pay off with a nice prize. Prizes can range anywhere from enough money to cover dinner and a movie to an amount that can change the rest of your life. While the latter is harder to come by, plenty of players still manage to win a life-changing sum. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Georgia, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Wednesday's (September 20) Powerball drawing to win a $2 million prize and another scored $1 million.

Two lucky Powerball tickets sold in the Peach State won big during Wednesday night's drawing, with one ticket purchased via the Georgia Lottery website matching all five numbers and a Power Play to land a $2 million prize and the other ticket, bought at a Publix, matching five numbers to score $1 million, per Channel 2.

If you think you may have purchased either ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winners score their huge prizes:

Numbers: 16 - 27 - 59 - 62 - 63

Powerball: 23

Power Play: 3x

Because no tickets managed to match all six numbers during Wednesday's drawing, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $725 million ahead of the drawing on Saturday (September 23).