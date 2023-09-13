Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Makes Another Expensive Purchase

The winner of the record-setting Powerball jackpot has made another expensive purchase with his fortune.

Edwin Castro, 31, who won the $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022 and was identified as the winner in February, is reported to have purchased another mansion in Los Angeles, having already bought two others since his historic lottery win, according to Daily Mail. The latest purchase is a $47 million compound in Bel Air reported to have seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an infinity pool overlooking the city, as well as DJ turntables, a champagne tasting room, a suspended glass walkway, a wine cellar and theater.

Castro had previously purchased a home located in the Hollywood Hills and another in his hometown of Altadena within a month span collecting his one-time lump sum payment of $997.6 million. The 31-year-old is estimated to have paid a combined $76 million on the three homes, while also purchasing several notable luxury items, including a $250,000 vintage Porsche he was spotted driving in April.

In February, the California Lottery announced Edwin Castro as the winner of the record-setting November 8 lottery, with Castro accepting the lump sum prize of $997.6 million.

