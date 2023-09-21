Alex Murdaugh Pleads Guilty To Federal Fraud And Money Laundering Charges

Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty to 22 federal fraud and money laundering charges. Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence for murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh was accused of working with a bank employee, Russell Laffitte, to defraud his personal injury clients out of more than $7 million. He used the money for his "personal benefit, including using the proceeds to pay off personal loans and for personal expenses and cash withdrawals."

Laffitte was convicted on six federal charges for his role last November.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Murdaugh pleaded guilty to 14 counts of money laundering, five counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, one count of bank fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Murdaugh is also facing an additional 101 charges related to insurance fraud in South Carolina. That trial is scheduled to begin in November.