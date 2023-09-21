Fan Brings Dog To Metal Show Then Gets Chewed Out By Band

A fan brought his dog to a Motionless in White's concert in Scranton, PA over the weekend, and the metalcore band's drummer Vinny Mauro was not happy about it. When footage surfaced of the man with his pet draped over his shoulders hit the internet, Mauro called him out on X (formerly Twitter). "Seeing the dog in the pit at our scranton show really bummed me out and I wanna go on record to say unless your dog is literally deaf and blind and somehow also loves to be held in the air for 3 hours, do not bring them to a show, headphones or not," he wrote.

See the video and his reaction below.