Fan Brings Dog To Metal Show Then Gets Chewed Out By Band

By Katrina Nattress

September 22, 2023

Photo: Twitter

A fan brought his dog to a Motionless in White's concert in Scranton, PA over the weekend, and the metalcore band's drummer Vinny Mauro was not happy about it. When footage surfaced of the man with his pet draped over his shoulders hit the internet, Mauro called him out on X (formerly Twitter). "Seeing the dog in the pit at our scranton show really bummed me out and I wanna go on record to say unless your dog is literally deaf and blind and somehow also loves to be held in the air for 3 hours, do not bring them to a show, headphones or not," he wrote.

See the video and his reaction below.

This isn't the first time a dog's been spotted at a metal show lately. Last month, a dog snuck out of her house, broke into a stadium, and watched a whole Metallica set.

"You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself," reads a post on X. "After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx Æterna,' 'Master of Puppies,' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes.' And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…"

Motionless in White
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.