Groundbreaking Barbie Exhibit Coming Soon To Phoenix Art Museum

Calling all Barbies (and Kens)!

An exciting event awaits fans of the legendary doll at the Phoenix Art Museum early next year, a must-see exhibit that transcends generations. Whether one is a lifelong devotee or a newcomer intrigued by Barbie's latest movie phenomenon, this upcoming exhibit promises an enchanting journey through over six decades of Barbie's iconic history and her profound influence on global pop culture.

Featuring an extensive collection of more than 250 vintage dolls, the showcase draws from the personal archives of private collector David Porcello and Mattel, the creative branding genius behind Barbie. Julie Freeland of Mattel expressed her enthusiasm, inviting fans of all ages to join this time-traveling experience, ""Barbie is a brand that has evolved through generations, and we can’t wait for fans of all ages to take a journey through time with us."

Curated by costume historian Karan Feder and brought to life by Illusion Projects, Inc., this exhibition is not to be missed. In addition to the dazzling array of dolls, it offers life-sized fashion designs and exclusive interviews, providing deeper insights into Barbie's evolution since her debut in 1959.

As the exhibit explores Barbie's various styles, careers, and identities, it reflects her enduring presence in contemporary culture and her role in shaping perceptions of gender, identity, beauty, empowerment and success. CEO of the Phoenix Art Museum Jeremy Mikolajczak noted how Barbie has consistently mirrored and influenced societal norms throughout history.

From February 4 to July 7, 2024, celebrate Barbie's timeless allure and the artistry she's inspired at the Phoenix Art Museum.