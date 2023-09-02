'Barbie' Is Officially The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2023

The Barbie movie is one of the biggest pop cultural phenomenons of the year, and its global popularity has just been confirmed as it is now the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, the comedy-meets-fantasy has racked in over $1.36 billion at the global box office. It has overthrown the previously reigning "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which generated $1.35 billion at the international level. Talk about the power of pink!

Starring notable actors Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken with an abundance of Hollywood A-lister cameos, Barbie brought in $600 million in North America. At the beginning of August, it surpassed "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which grossed $574 million domestically. This cemented Barbie's title as the biggest movie release at the domestic box office of the year so far. Currently, it boasts an impressive $760 million.

Although Barbie's abundance of advertisements and partnerships helped boost its overall promotional plan, its overwhelming success has skyrocketed beyond all expectations. In fact, when it first debuted in theaters in July, it already earned the title of the best opening of 2023 with an astonishing $162 million.

Barbie clung onto the number one movie position for four consecutive weekends. It is also the highest-grossing movie directed solely by a woman.

At this point in time, the film is the 14th biggest domestic release and the 15th biggest global release of all time.