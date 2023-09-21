Kenneth Petty Sentenced To House Arrest After Threatening Offset

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” says the order signed by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders."



The drama first ensued last week when a friend of Petty's went live on Instagram and showed them all standing in front of a hotel in New York City. While they stood across the street, Petty said "Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral” and other threatening comments while his boys stood next to him. Offset was nowhere near the hotel since he was spotted on a livestream with Kai Cenat that same night. The rapper posted a video of himself reacting to the viral video while stepping off a private plane in Colorado.



“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” Offset said while laughing. “F**k these n***as talmbout? … These n***as broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n***as standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”



As part of his sentence, Petty might have to wear an electronic ankle monitor and use an Alcohol monitor unit. See what The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God feels about the situation below.