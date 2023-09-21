Kenneth Petty Sentenced To House Arrest After Threatening Offset
By Tony M. Centeno
September 21, 2023
Kenneth Petty has been ordered to house arrest following the recent threats and taunts he aimed at Offset on social media.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday morning, September 21, the husband of Nicki Minaj violated the terms of his federal probation when he made "threatening remarks while in the company of someone with a criminal record." A few days after footage of Petty's actions in New York went viral last weekend, a judge decided to place him on house arrest for up to 120 days in an effort to keep track of his movements.
“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” says the order signed by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders."
The drama first ensued last week when a friend of Petty's went live on Instagram and showed them all standing in front of a hotel in New York City. While they stood across the street, Petty said "Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral” and other threatening comments while his boys stood next to him. Offset was nowhere near the hotel since he was spotted on a livestream with Kai Cenat that same night. The rapper posted a video of himself reacting to the viral video while stepping off a private plane in Colorado.
“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” Offset said while laughing. “F**k these n***as talmbout? … These n***as broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n***as standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”
As part of his sentence, Petty might have to wear an electronic ankle monitor and use an Alcohol monitor unit. See what The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God feels about the situation below.