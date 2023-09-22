California Bakery Serves The Best Cake In The Entire State

Life's batter with cake.

What is your favorite kind of cake? Do you prefer to indulge in red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, or are you all for the classic chocolate-on-chocolate combination? Do the best cakes feature ice cream and fruit, or do you prefer cakes filled with creams and topped with cookies? While there are many flavors and variations of cakes to choose from, one bakery in each state is known for serving the sweetest treats. With this information, you can absolutely have your cake and eat it too, especially at this one-of-a-kind bakery!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cake in all of California can be found at Cream Pan Bakery in Tustin and Fountain Valley. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Matcha Cake.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the bakery that serves the best cake in the entire state:

"It's no secret that California has stellar matcha products, ranging from lattes to (you guessed it!) cakes. Located in Orange County, Cream Pan Bakery is "influenced by French and Japanese baking methods" and the light, fluffy matcha cake isn't to be missed."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best cakes across the country visit eatthis.com.