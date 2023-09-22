Watch Chad Smith Nail Drums While Hearing A Song For The First Time

By Katrina Nattress

September 22, 2023

FRANCE-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-VIEILLES CHARRUES
Photo: AFP

Chad Smith proved just how talented he really is while partaking in Drumeo's "For The First Time" YouTube series. The segment challenges drummers to play along to a song they've never heard before, and here's the catch: the drum part is filtered out. The producers chose Thirty Seconds to Mars' hit "The Kill" for the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, and though he had no idea what the song was, he nailed it.

“What the f*** was that? Is that like My Chemical Romance or something?” he asked after the song ended. "It's some kind of emo thing, I don't know what the f*** it is.”

When the host revealed it was Thirty Seconds to Mars, Smith had at least heard of the band. “Ahhh! Jared’s band. Jared Leto," he said, "His brother [Shannon] is the drummer.”

They then played back the original song so he could hear the drum part, and Smith was pretty impressed with himself (and rightfully so). "I f***ing nailed it!" he exclaimed.

Watch the full video below.

Warning: Explicit Language

Last month Smith and Dave Grohl joined forces during a Chevy Metal set at a pizza joint in California to cover AC/DC's "Dirty Deeds." Check out footage of that set here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.