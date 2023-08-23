Watch Dave Grohl, Chad Smith, And Shane Hawkins Cover Classics At Pizza Bar
By Logan DeLoye
August 23, 2023
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith recently performed at a popular pizza bar in California with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane Hawkins. According to NME, the three musicians took the stage at the Rock N Roll Pizza Bar in Simi Valley on Monday night (August 21st) as part of cover band Chevy Metal's set.
Video footage captured by a fan shows the artists jamming out with the cover band under neon lights as the pizza bar crowd goes wild. Grohl took the stage with Chevy Metal to play a few songs including an electric performance of "Bitch" by The Rolling Stones. Smith joined Grohl on stage to cover "Dirty Deeds" by AC/DC, and Shane grabbed the spotlight for an epic drum solo during "Moby Dick" by Led Zeppelin.
NME mentioned that this is not the first time that Shane has performed with Chevy Metal. A few weeks ago, the drummer joined the band on stage for two shows in California, accompanied by Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach. Shane's late father, Taylor Hawkins, often played with Chevy Metal when he was not scheduled to perform with Foo Fighters. Shane has played at a few tribute concerts in memory of his dad within the last couple of years, and even joined the Foo Fighters on stage during their Boston Calling set in May.