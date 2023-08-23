Watch Dave Grohl, Chad Smith, And Shane Hawkins Cover Classics At Pizza Bar

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith recently performed at a popular pizza bar in California with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane Hawkins. According to NME, the three musicians took the stage at the Rock N Roll Pizza Bar in Simi Valley on Monday night (August 21st) as part of cover band Chevy Metal's set.

Video footage captured by a fan shows the artists jamming out with the cover band under neon lights as the pizza bar crowd goes wild. Grohl took the stage with Chevy Metal to play a few songs including an electric performance of "Bitch" by The Rolling Stones. Smith joined Grohl on stage to cover "Dirty Deeds" by AC/DC, and Shane grabbed the spotlight for an epic drum solo during "Moby Dick" by Led Zeppelin.