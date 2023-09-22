Charlotte School Locked Down Following Reports Of Possible 'Armed Person'
By Sarah Tate
September 22, 2023
A high school in Charlotte was placed on lockdown on Friday (September 22) afternoon following reports of a potentially armed person.
According to WSOC, Ardrey Kelly High School in south Charlotte was locked down as a precaution and an email sent out to families informing them of a possible "armed person" on the campus. As of time of 1 p.m., no injuries have been reported and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrived at the school to investigate.
The department confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that officers were investigating threats at the school and were clearing buildings. As of 12:50 p.m., no threats had been located and officers had not found any evidence of a shooting. According to the post, preliminary reports indicate that the threats could be a hoax consistent with other hoaxes reported around the country.
Officers are continuing to clear buildings. No threats have been located and there is no evidence of a shooting.— CMPD News (@CMPD) September 22, 2023
Preliminary reports indicate this is a hoax consistent with hoaxes going on nationwide.
More information to come soon on a location for parents to pick up students.
Ardrey Kell High School was not the only school to receive threats on Friday, WSOC reports. Law enforcement were also called to Community House Middle School, less than a mile away from the high school, to investigate reports of a threat. The middle school also placed on a precautionary lockdown.
The lockdowns come less than a week after the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was locked down for the second time in as many weeks due to a possible "armed and dangerous" person on campus.