Charlotte School Locked Down Following Reports Of Possible 'Armed Person'

By Sarah Tate

September 22, 2023

Photo: liveslow/iStock/Getty Images

A high school in Charlotte was placed on lockdown on Friday (September 22) afternoon following reports of a potentially armed person.

According to WSOC, Ardrey Kelly High School in south Charlotte was locked down as a precaution and an email sent out to families informing them of a possible "armed person" on the campus. As of time of 1 p.m., no injuries have been reported and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrived at the school to investigate.

The department confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that officers were investigating threats at the school and were clearing buildings. As of 12:50 p.m., no threats had been located and officers had not found any evidence of a shooting. According to the post, preliminary reports indicate that the threats could be a hoax consistent with other hoaxes reported around the country.

Ardrey Kell High School was not the only school to receive threats on Friday, WSOC reports. Law enforcement were also called to Community House Middle School, less than a mile away from the high school, to investigate reports of a threat. The middle school also placed on a precautionary lockdown.

The lockdowns come less than a week after the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was locked down for the second time in as many weeks due to a possible "armed and dangerous" person on campus.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.