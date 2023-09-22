Charlotte School Locked Down Following Reports Of Possible 'Armed Person'

A high school in Charlotte was placed on lockdown on Friday (September 22) afternoon following reports of a potentially armed person.

According to WSOC, Ardrey Kelly High School in south Charlotte was locked down as a precaution and an email sent out to families informing them of a possible "armed person" on the campus. As of time of 1 p.m., no injuries have been reported and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrived at the school to investigate.

The department confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that officers were investigating threats at the school and were clearing buildings. As of 12:50 p.m., no threats had been located and officers had not found any evidence of a shooting. According to the post, preliminary reports indicate that the threats could be a hoax consistent with other hoaxes reported around the country.