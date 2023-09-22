Dolly Parton teamed up with Linda Perry to debut a “moving and reflective” rendition of “What’s Up?,” a hit since its initial release in the early 90s. It’s the latest track Parton has revealed from her highly-anticipated upcoming album, Rockstar, packed with star-studded collaborations and classic rock anthems.

Parton’s 30-track Rockstar, which comes after the beloved country music legend was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, also features collaborations with Sting , Steven Tyler , Stevie Nicks , Joan Jett & The Blackhearts , Miley Cyrus , Chris Stapleton , Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile , among others. Parton previously released a few other tracks from the cross-genre project, including “Magic Man,” “Let It Be” and the lead single, “World On Fire.” Parton and Perry, the writer and lead singer of the classic ballad, shared their version of the song “about the at-times, overwhelming pressures of the world around us and the need for release. Dolly’s angelic and hopeful voice ushers in a sense of promise for a better tomorrow,” reads a press release issued Friday (September 22).

“First of all, I love Linda Perry. Second of all, I love this song written by Linda. Third of all, I love being a part of this video to try to make people think about what’s going on in this world today,” Parton said in a statement. “Shout out to the little children that helped with the video! If our children don’t make it, then what will? Again, I ask ‘What’s Up?’ Enjoy.”

Parton and Perry also released a music video, which premieres with MTV and CMT. It will be available on YouTube beginning Saturday (September 23) at 10 a.m. ET, per the release.

“How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote?” Perry wondered in a statement. “Her version of What’s Up? is so good. Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song. No surprise there. Being on set making the video was a comfortable easy experience. The vibe on set was chill and Dolly and I got to catch up and laugh a lot. I could go on and on, obviously I’m a fan!”

The full Rockstar album is due on November 17. See the full track list below, and listen to Parton’s cover of “What’s Up?” with Perry here: