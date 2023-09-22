JT Money, Trick Daddy & Rick Ross Join Forces For 'Miami Mount Rushmore'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 22, 2023
JT Money is back with his first major collaboration in years.
On Friday, September 22, the Poison Clan rapper teamed up with fellow Dade County artists Trick Daddy and Rick Ross for his new single "Miami Mount Rushmore" via Undeniable Music Group. On the track produced by Ayy DJ, all three veterans boast about their accolades in Hip-Hop over the years and emphasize why they should be included in any Greatest of All Time lists.
"Y'all must've forgot, I was bumpin' in the West and the East before 'Pac and Biggie got deceased," JT raps. "They used to listen to me, a regular gangsta and player from the southeast/There's a lot about you if you don't know about me."
The song's title "Miami Mount Rushmore" was inspired, in part, by an epic photo all three rappers took back in 2020 following their performance at Funk Fest in Orlando. In it, three generations of Dade County artists were represented in one image for the first time. Their new collaboration serves as the first single to come from JT Money's upcoming solo album arriving later this year.
“This was long overdue but we made it happen," JT Money tells iHeartRadio. "I finally connected with my brothers to represent for our city and our culture. The streets have been asking for this and we delivered. 3 generations of Miami hip-hop on one song for the first time ever during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop? It doesn’t get any better. Salute to the Mayor of Dade County Trick Daddy, the Biggest Boss Rick Ross, the producer Ayy DJ, my bruddah KTK and my In The Wind Management family for helping to make this happen”
Listen to "Miami Mount Rushmore" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE