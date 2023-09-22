The song's title "Miami Mount Rushmore" was inspired, in part, by an epic photo all three rappers took back in 2020 following their performance at Funk Fest in Orlando. In it, three generations of Dade County artists were represented in one image for the first time. Their new collaboration serves as the first single to come from JT Money's upcoming solo album arriving later this year.



“This was long overdue but we made it happen," JT Money tells iHeartRadio. "I finally connected with my brothers to represent for our city and our culture. The streets have been asking for this and we delivered. 3 generations of Miami hip-hop on one song for the first time ever during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop? It doesn’t get any better. Salute to the Mayor of Dade County Trick Daddy, the Biggest Boss Rick Ross, the producer Ayy DJ, my bruddah KTK and my In The Wind Management family for helping to make this happen”



Listen to "Miami Mount Rushmore" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE