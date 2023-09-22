Lenny Kravitz Kicks Off 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival With Biggest Hits
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 23, 2023
Lenny Kravitz started off the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival with a bang! On Friday, September 22nd, the legendary rocker kicked off the weekend by gracing Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena stage with some of his biggest hits.
After his full-throttle performance, and hosting, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year, Kravitz's iHeart Festival performance was no different, kicking off his set with his cover of The Guess Who's 1970 hit, "American Woman." The crowd cheered as Kravitz and his band launched into his next song "Fly Away," from his fifth studio album 5. Switching out his guitars, Kravitz then soothed the crowd with his hit "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over" from his 1991 sophomore album Mama Said. The rock icon then slowed down the tempo with his rock ballad "Believe" from the 1993 album Are You Gonna Go My Way. Kravitz continued with his song "Again," the only new song to be released on his Greatest Hits album in 2000.
"Can we do one more?" Kravtiz asked the crowd as "Again" came to an end. The crowd went wild and the band played the fiery "Are You Gonna Go My Way" to close out the set. In addition to Lenny Kravitz's legendary performance, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival featured performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Bakar, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.