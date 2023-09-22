Lenny Kravitz Kicks Off 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival With Biggest Hits

Lenny Kravitz started off the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival with a bang! On Friday, September 22nd, the legendary rocker kicked off the weekend by gracing Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena stage with some of his biggest hits.

After his full-throttle performance, and hosting, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year, Kravitz's iHeart Festival performance was no different, kicking off his set with his cover of The Guess Who's 1970 hit, "American Woman." The crowd cheered as Kravitz and his band launched into his next song "Fly Away," from his fifth studio album 5. Switching out his guitars, Kravitz then soothed the crowd with his hit "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over" from his 1991 sophomore album Mama Said. The rock icon then slowed down the tempo with his rock ballad "Believe" from the 1993 album Are You Gonna Go My Way. Kravitz continued with his song "Again," the only new song to be released on his Greatest Hits album in 2000.