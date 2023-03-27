Lenny Kravitz Gives A Rock & Roll Masterclass With Epic Medley
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 28, 2023
As if hosting the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards wasn't enough, Lenny Kravitz treated fans to a medley of some of his biggest hits. Lenny's live performances have been rare since he wrapped up his Raise Vibration Tour in 2019. On March 27th, the legendary singer-songwriter and actor performed his hits "American Woman" and "Fly Away" from his 1998 album 5 as well as "Are You Gonna Go My Way," from his 1993 album of the same name. All three of the tracks reached the top 10 on the Alternative music charts and Kravitz went on to win Grammys for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance— the first being won for "Fly Away" in 1999— four consecutive years in a row.
Changing out of his hosting attire, Lenny came out in a skin-tight leather jumpsuit and worked it in an effortless way only a bonafide rockstar can. Everyone in the Dolby Theater rose to their feet and sang along to Lenny's iconic rock anthems.
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022. Click here to see the entire list of winners. In addition to Kravitz's iconic medley, other incredible performances included 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK with Kelly Clarkson and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo honoring the singer with their own covers of her hits. Keith Urban, LL Cool J, and iHeartRadio Innovator Award winner Taylor Swift also made special appearances and Coldplay treated fans to a special live performance all the way from Brazil.
Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu!