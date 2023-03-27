As if hosting the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards wasn't enough, Lenny Kravitz treated fans to a medley of some of his biggest hits. Lenny's live performances have been rare since he wrapped up his Raise Vibration Tour in 2019. On March 27th, the legendary singer-songwriter and actor performed his hits "American Woman" and "Fly Away" from his 1998 album 5 as well as "Are You Gonna Go My Way," from his 1993 album of the same name. All three of the tracks reached the top 10 on the Alternative music charts and Kravitz went on to win Grammys for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance— the first being won for "Fly Away" in 1999— four consecutive years in a row.

Changing out of his hosting attire, Lenny came out in a skin-tight leather jumpsuit and worked it in an effortless way only a bonafide rockstar can. Everyone in the Dolby Theater rose to their feet and sang along to Lenny's iconic rock anthems.