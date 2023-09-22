What would we do without cheap eats?

Full meals with for the lowest prices are the ultimate deal, but, in all truthfulness, they can be difficult to find. Luckily, Cheapism.com compiled a list of the best cheap eats in every state and where to try them, allowing readers to uncover the top mouthwatering secrets tucked away in a variety of fun neighborhoods, small towns and busy cities.

These delicious recipes and the eateries where they can be tasted can be discovered on scavenger hunts that locals can either guard or proudly recommend newcomers to embark on. Get ready to explore diverse food traditions and meet the passionate culinary artisans who pour their hearts and souls into creating these delectable masterpieces.

This is a trip not just for the absolute foodie, but for the adventurer at heart, roaming to savor the essence of each specific state's culture through its most beloved yet affordable tasty treasures.

Continue on for details about the best cheap eats in Arizona:

"Arizona: Prickly Pear

Best Places to Try It: Borderlands Brewing Co. in Tucson

HP Cafe in Sedona

Prickly pear, a type of cactus, is a regional specialty that you can find in jellies, jams, and syrups. It shows up in drinks, as well. Sip on a Prickly Pear Wheat beer at Borderlands Brewing, or order a stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with prickly pear syrup at the HP."