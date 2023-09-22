What would we do without cheap eats?

Full meals with for the lowest prices are the ultimate deal, but, in all truthfulness, they can be difficult to find. Luckily, Cheapism.com compiled a list of the best cheap eats in every state and where to try them, allowing readers to uncover the top mouthwatering secrets tucked away in a variety of fun neighborhoods, small towns and busy cities.

These delicious recipes and the eateries where they can be tasted can be discovered on scavenger hunts that locals can either guard or proudly recommend newcomers to embark on. Get ready to explore diverse food traditions and meet the passionate culinary artisans who pour their hearts and souls into creating these delectable masterpieces.

This is a trip not just for the absolute foodie, but for the adventurer at heart, roaming to savor the essence of each specific state's culture through its most beloved yet affordable tasty treasures.

Continue on for details about the best cheap eats in Kentucky:

"Kentucky: Hot Brown

Best Place to Try It: The Café in Louisville

Ramsey's Diner in Lexington

The Hot Brown is an open-face sandwich of turkey and bacon smothered in Mornay sauce, dusted with spices, and broiled until toasty. It was invented at Louisville's iconic Brown Hotel, but today you can find it all over the state (and a lot cheaper than the original!). Ramsey's Diner and the Café are two restaurants that get the thumbs-up from diners and food critics."