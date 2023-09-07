Rising Kentucky City Could Become The Next Greatest Foodie Town

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 7, 2023

Two successful restaurateurs in Williamstown are on a mission. And that is to transform Williamstown into the next Asheville.

Or, rather, to make Williamstown the go-to mini-me of Asheville.

The dynamic duo, Hans Philippo and Stephen Williams, are behind two of Covington's hottest eateries who also created Holland Farms Restaurant Group. Stephen Williams owns the eatery Bouquet, and Hans Philippo owns Lisse.

Although Williamstown has merely 4,000 residents, Philippo and Williams believe they can transform the quiet area into a foodie wonderland by executing a project involving the building of vibrant places to eat and stay.

Philippo commented, “‘What is it going to take for the big buses to stop in and look at stores, and come eat and whatever else at the restaurants?' He [Williams] said you need a minimum of five restaurants and five stores.”

They chose the smaller town, which is where the widely-known Noah's Ark replica is based, because Philippo has a farm located there where all the produce for Lisse is prepared for transparent use.

Therefore, Philippo, with his farm-to-table passion at Lisse, has set the stage for this foodie paradise. But wait, there's more! They're even cooking up Hotel Williamstown and finalizing the 'mini Asheville' by taking inspiration from personal travels, like Lisse Steakhuis from Austria.

"I gutted the whole building, and so we’re ready to start building. I had a hard time getting my permit for the elevator shaft. I just got that last week," Philippo stated.

For kids, the town will incorporate nature meant for exploration and Miffy Town, a whimsical rabbit haven from Holland that was established last year.

More details on the evolving project will be revealed next month with the opening of their first restaurant.

