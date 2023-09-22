TLC Pay Homage To The Late Lisa 'LeftEye' Lopes In Heartwarming Tribute
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2023
TLC delivered an epic performance that brought back so many memories for die-hard fans.
On Friday night, September 22, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas hit the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During their set, T-Boz and Chili kicked off the show with their top-charting cheater's anthem "Creep" with the support of a live band. The spirit of the late Lisa "LeftEye" Lopes was felt during their performances of "Ain't Too Proud" and "What About Your Friends." After they performed "No Scrubs", T-Boz and Chili paid homage to LeftEye right before they got into "Waterfalls."
At one point during the show, the veteran singers slowed things down to deliver a stunning rendition of "Red Light Special" and "Unpretty." Their grand performance at iHeartRadio's annual festival comes a few days after the groundbreaking group announced their plans for a couple of upcoming projects. According to People, T-Boz and Chili are in the process of developing a Broadway play. They didn't give away too many details about the play, but they did confirm that they are working with people who worked on the smash hit Hamilton for their play. TLC also mentioned that there's a TV show in the works as well.
“That means we’ll have music for the play, and a TV show we can’t talk about,” T-Boz said.
TLC performed right after Lenny Kravtiz and before Sheryl Crow hit the stage. If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.