TLC Pay Homage To The Late Lisa 'LeftEye' Lopes In Heartwarming Tribute

At one point during the show, the veteran singers slowed things down to deliver a stunning rendition of "Red Light Special" and "Unpretty." Their grand performance at iHeartRadio's annual festival comes a few days after the groundbreaking group announced their plans for a couple of upcoming projects. According to People, T-Boz and Chili are in the process of developing a Broadway play. They didn't give away too many details about the play, but they did confirm that they are working with people who worked on the smash hit Hamilton for their play. TLC also mentioned that there's a TV show in the works as well.



“That means we’ll have music for the play, and a TV show we can’t talk about,” T-Boz said.



TLC performed right after Lenny Kravtiz and before Sheryl Crow hit the stage. If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.