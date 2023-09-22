Top WWE Star Says He's 'No Longer With' Company Following Several Releases

WWE superstar Matt Riddle announced he's "no longer with WWE" in a post shared on his X account Friday (September 22) evening.

"Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon," Riddle wrote.

Riddle's announcement comes less than two weeks after he was involved an incident at John F. Kennedy International Airport in which he was accused of disorderly conduct while deplaning at JFK, which he said claimed resulted in a Port Authority officer sexually assaulted him, however, was later reported to be due to an inner ear infection and bronchitis. The post also comes one day after WWE released several other wrestlers from both its main roster and NXT developmental brand shortly after announcing a $1.4 billion new television deal.