Top WWE Star Says He's 'No Longer With' Company Following Several Releases
By Jason Hall
September 22, 2023
WWE superstar Matt Riddle announced he's "no longer with WWE" in a post shared on his X account Friday (September 22) evening.
"Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon," Riddle wrote.
Riddle's announcement comes less than two weeks after he was involved an incident at John F. Kennedy International Airport in which he was accused of disorderly conduct while deplaning at JFK, which he said claimed resulted in a Port Authority officer sexually assaulted him, however, was later reported to be due to an inner ear infection and bronchitis. The post also comes one day after WWE released several other wrestlers from both its main roster and NXT developmental brand shortly after announcing a $1.4 billion new television deal.
Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙 pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 22, 2023
No police report was filed in relation to the disorderly conduct incident, which is why the sources claimed they were surprised by the wrestler's since-deleted Instagram post. The department did, however, take Riddle's accusation seriously, which led to the launch of the investigation into the claim.
Riddle signed with WWE in 2018 after transitioning from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling in 2014, having held a career MMA professional record of 8-3, which included a four-fight winning streak in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The 37-year-old is a former United States champion, RAW tag team champion and NXT tag team champion.