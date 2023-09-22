Watch Crowd 'Get Loose' With Agnez Mo At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The one and only Agnez Mo took the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 22nd, delivering an unmatched pre-show performance that had the crowd on their feet "getting loose" to the beat to kick off an evening filled with unforgettable music and fun. The artist set the bar high for sets to come and dazzled the stage with endless energy as she performed fiery hit "Get Loose" draped in a sharp, futuristic fit.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Secrest is set in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena featuring performances from iconic acts including Foo Fighters, Travis Scott, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Fans attending the festival and those watching the live broadcast on Hulu were given a tour inside the first-ever iHeartRadio Music Festival House of Music, featuring immersive rooms that offered experiences inspired by a few of the artists performing at the festival this year.