2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival: All Of The Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival began on Friday evening (September 22) with celebrities strutting across the red carpet in stunning styles. 2023 brought a few bold red looks and colorful skirts in addition to stunning flowing dresses, bright patterns, and black pants.

Each year, your favorite names in music and entertainment take the red carpet in fabulous attire to catch up with media personnel before leaving it all on stage and delivering unforgettable performances. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, hosted by Ryan Secrest, took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena and featured one-of-a-kind show-stopping sets from artists across all genres of music.

Foo FightersTravis ScottFall Out BoyKelly ClarksonKane BrownLil WayneLil DurkLenny KravitzMiguelPublic EnemySheryl CrowTim McGrawTLC, and Thirty Seconds to Mars took the stage for an unmatched night of music and fun that audience members and those watching from home will never forget. Fans attending the festival and those watching the live broadcast on Hulu were given a tour inside the first iHeartRadio Music Festival House of Music, featuring immersive rooms that offered experiences inspired by a few of the artists performing at the festival this year.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31. Keep reading to see all of the best looks at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

1 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Miguel
Photo: Getty Images North America
2 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Lenny Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images North America
3 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Sheryl Crow
Photo: Getty Images North America
4 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Tim McGraw
Photo: Getty Images North America
5 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Lance Bass
Photo: Getty Images North America
6 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Jana Kramer
Photo: Getty Images North America
7 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Red Carpet
Bakar
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
8 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Red Carpet
Sisanie
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
9 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
10 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Gabby Windey
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
11 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
12 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Laura Marano
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
13 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
14 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Crystal Rosas
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
15 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Tom Sandoval
Photo: Getty Images North America
16 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Cassie DiLaura
Photo: Getty Images North America
17 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Cheryl Burke
Photo: Getty Images North America
18 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Jenna Sinatra
Photo: Getty Images North America
19 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Drew Ryniewicz
Photo: Getty Images North America
20 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Kane Brown
Photo: Getty Images North America
21 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Lil Durk
Photo: Getty Images North America
22 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Agnez Mo
Photo: Getty Images North America
23 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Mitch Clark
Photo: Getty Images North America
24 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals
Ryan Seacrest
Photo: Getty Images North America
25 of 25
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
Eric Suerez
Photo: Getty Images North America
