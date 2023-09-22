2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival: All Of The Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival began on Friday evening (September 22) with celebrities strutting across the red carpet in stunning styles. 2023 brought a few bold red looks and colorful skirts in addition to stunning flowing dresses, bright patterns, and black pants.

Each year, your favorite names in music and entertainment take the red carpet in fabulous attire to catch up with media personnel before leaving it all on stage and delivering unforgettable performances. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, hosted by Ryan Secrest, took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena and featured one-of-a-kind show-stopping sets from artists across all genres of music.

Foo Fighters, Travis Scott, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, and Thirty Seconds to Mars took the stage for an unmatched night of music and fun that audience members and those watching from home will never forget. Fans attending the festival and those watching the live broadcast on Hulu were given a tour inside the first iHeartRadio Music Festival House of Music, featuring immersive rooms that offered experiences inspired by a few of the artists performing at the festival this year.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31. Keep reading to see all of the best looks at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.