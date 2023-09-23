Amidst a contentious custody battle with his estranged wife Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, one-third of the Jonas Brothers, found solace in parenthood during their recent concert at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

Before performing "Little Bird," Joe paused to acknowledge the parents in the audience and those aspiring to be parents.

"This next one is all about being a parent," he declared, his heartfelt sentiments resonating with fans. Some even noticed Joe shedding tears during the performance. He extended a sincere "good luck" to those on the path to parenthood.

The emotional track "Little Bird" has consistently moved the Jonas Brothers during their tour.

In Toronto, Joe dedicated it to a fan's angel in heaven, while in Mexico City, Kevin honored a mother's request to dedicate the song to her daughter, Valentina.

In another touching moment, Joe sang "Hesitate," a song previously dedicated to Sophie. Nick, after the song's conclusion, offered Joe a heartfelt hug.

This touching shout-out to parents took place against the backdrop of Joe and Sophie's public custody dispute. Sophie filed a lawsuit to secure custody of their children, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old daughter. The court documents revealed a contentious separation discussion, with Sophie claiming she learned of Joe's divorce filing through the media, a claim Joe's representative denies.

According to Joe's team, Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case, and Sophie was aware of Joe's intention to file for divorce. The court has already issued an order preventing either parent from relocating the children, a directive Sophie was served more than two weeks before Joe's divorce filing on September 5.

The legal battle continues to unfold for the former couple.