Joe Jonas Officially Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner

The rumors are true — it's officially the end of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage.

According to TMZ, Jonas has filed legal documents requesting to divorce Turner. He is asking to share custody of their two daughters, two-year-old Willa and a one-year-old, whose name has not yet been confirmed.

It has been revealed by direct sources that the pair have a prenup.

Last week, it was reported that the 34-year-old musician asked his team to research divorce lawyers in the Los Angeles area and consult with them regarding his decision to part ways with the Game of Thrones actress.

There supposedly have been many "serious" setbacks the two have been facing in their marriage over the last six months which are believed to have contributed to Jonas's decision to walk away from it.

Recently, the couple sold their mansion in Miami after only purchasing the property in 2021.

Jonas has also been seen out and about without wearing his wedding ring.

For seven years, Jonas and Turner have been romantically involved. They first began dating in 2016, then walked down the aisle in Las Vegas in 2019. Not long after tying the knot, the began growing their family with the birth of Willa in 2020.

A drastic difference in lifestyle in which Turner "enjoys partying" while Jonas "likes to stay home" has been mentioned to TMZ by a direct source as one reason leading to the split.