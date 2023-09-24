Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion Perform 'Savage' Together For The First Time

By Tony M. Centeno

September 24, 2023

Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé stunned an arena full of die-hard fans from her hometown of Houston when she made history with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Saturday night, September 23, the Grammy award-winning singer had everyone in the NRG Stadium screaming when she brought out the Houston Hottie to perform their hit collaboration "Savage Remix" for the first time together. Bey was twerking to the song on her pole atop her metallic tank when she invited Meg to the stage.

"I love you queen," Beyoncé told Meg before she left the stage. "I LOVE BEYONCE!" Meg yelled back.

Some fans already had an idea that Meg would be in the building for the first of two homecoming shows during Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour." Last Thursday, PageSix confirmed that the "Bongos" rapper had recently pulled out of her previously scheduled headlining performance at Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Meg apparently dropped the gig 11 days before the festival began due to "a scheduling conflict." The outlet's source noted that it was really due to “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling mistake by [Meg's] team.”

Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion had plenty of success with "Savage Remix" when they dropped it in 2020. It became Meg's first No. 1 song and also went on to win two Grammy awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The wins helped Beyoncé make history as the most decorated woman in Grammy history following her 28th win.

Check out more scenes from their epic performance below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.