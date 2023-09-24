Some fans already had an idea that Meg would be in the building for the first of two homecoming shows during Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour." Last Thursday, PageSix confirmed that the "Bongos" rapper had recently pulled out of her previously scheduled headlining performance at Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Meg apparently dropped the gig 11 days before the festival began due to "a scheduling conflict." The outlet's source noted that it was really due to “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling mistake by [Meg's] team.”



Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion had plenty of success with "Savage Remix" when they dropped it in 2020. It became Meg's first No. 1 song and also went on to win two Grammy awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The wins helped Beyoncé make history as the most decorated woman in Grammy history following her 28th win.



Check out more scenes from their epic performance below.