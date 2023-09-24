Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion Perform 'Savage' Together For The First Time
By Tony M. Centeno
September 24, 2023
Beyoncé stunned an arena full of die-hard fans from her hometown of Houston when she made history with Megan Thee Stallion.
On Saturday night, September 23, the Grammy award-winning singer had everyone in the NRG Stadium screaming when she brought out the Houston Hottie to perform their hit collaboration "Savage Remix" for the first time together. Bey was twerking to the song on her pole atop her metallic tank when she invited Meg to the stage.
"I love you queen," Beyoncé told Meg before she left the stage. "I LOVE BEYONCE!" Meg yelled back.
“I LOVE YOU BEYONCÉ! AAAAAA”— BEYHIVE (@beyhivecombr) September 24, 2023
— Megan Thee Stallion#RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/VEw1z3aOfW
Some fans already had an idea that Meg would be in the building for the first of two homecoming shows during Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour." Last Thursday, PageSix confirmed that the "Bongos" rapper had recently pulled out of her previously scheduled headlining performance at Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Meg apparently dropped the gig 11 days before the festival began due to "a scheduling conflict." The outlet's source noted that it was really due to “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling mistake by [Meg's] team.”
Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion had plenty of success with "Savage Remix" when they dropped it in 2020. It became Meg's first No. 1 song and also went on to win two Grammy awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The wins helped Beyoncé make history as the most decorated woman in Grammy history following her 28th win.
Check out more scenes from their epic performance below.
BEY BRUNG MEGAN ON THE STAGEEEE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fGvaRy4koT— 9/20 ♍️ Najee like Nah-Gee. (@eejanX) September 24, 2023
HOUSTON got to witness Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion perform together for the first time EVER! They WON SO BAD!😭 pic.twitter.com/lKZorP3wWz— BEY-Z🐝 is ALL UP IN YOUR MIND ⊚ Fan Account (@beyzhive) September 24, 2023