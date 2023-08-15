Beyoncé Shows Love To Lizzo During 'Renaissance' World Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2023
Beyoncé took time to give a shout-out to Lizzo during her third and final Atlanta show on the Renaissance World Tour on Monday, August 14th. In a fan-recorded video shared on Twitter, the Grammy winner is in the middle of performing the Queens Remix of her hit song "Break My Soul" which features Beyoncé listing off influential black female artists past and present in the style of Madonna's "Vogue."
"Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl," Beyoncé sings before shouting over the track, "I love you, Lizzo!" The shout-out comes amid three of Lizzo's former dancers recently filing a lawsuit against the "About Damn Time" hitmaker alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.
Beyoncé shows love to Lizzo during her concert in Atlanta:— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 15, 2023
“I love you Lizzo!”
pic.twitter.com/Vhv0nPB5Qf
It also follows a previous performance on the Renaissance World Tour in which Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo's name shortly after news of the bombshell lawsuit came to light earlier this month. Lizzo has since denied all of the allegations made by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Nancy Rodriguez. “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," Lizzo wrote in a statement to social media on August 3rd. "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."
Fans were quick to side with Lizzo's dancers when the news first came out but later interviews with news organizations, and particularly a video of one of her accusers singing Lizzo's praises after the alleged harassment have divided the internet's opinion on the matter.