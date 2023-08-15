Beyoncé Shows Love To Lizzo During 'Renaissance' World Tour

It also follows a previous performance on the Renaissance World Tour in which Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo's name shortly after news of the bombshell lawsuit came to light earlier this month. Lizzo has since denied all of the allegations made by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Nancy Rodriguez. “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," Lizzo wrote in a statement to social media on August 3rd. "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

Fans were quick to side with Lizzo's dancers when the news first came out but later interviews with news organizations, and particularly a video of one of her accusers singing Lizzo's praises after the alleged harassment have divided the internet's opinion on the matter.