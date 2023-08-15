Beyoncé Shows Love To Lizzo During 'Renaissance' World Tour

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé took time to give a shout-out to Lizzo during her third and final Atlanta show on the Renaissance World Tour on Monday, August 14th. In a fan-recorded video shared on Twitter, the Grammy winner is in the middle of performing the Queens Remix of her hit song "Break My Soul" which features Beyoncé listing off influential black female artists past and present in the style of Madonna's "Vogue."

"Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl," Beyoncé sings before shouting over the track, "I love you, Lizzo!" The shout-out comes amid three of Lizzo's former dancers recently filing a lawsuit against the "About Damn Time" hitmaker alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

It also follows a previous performance on the Renaissance World Tour in which Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo's name shortly after news of the bombshell lawsuit came to light earlier this month. Lizzo has since denied all of the allegations made by former dancers Arianna DavisCrystal Williams, and Nancy Rodriguez. “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," Lizzo wrote in a statement to social media on August 3rd. "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

Fans were quick to side with Lizzo's dancers when the news first came out but later interviews with news organizations, and particularly a video of one of her accusers singing Lizzo's praises after the alleged harassment have divided the internet's opinion on the matter.

BeyoncéLIZZO
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.