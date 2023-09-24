Usher Announced As Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Performer
By Jason Hall
September 24, 2023
Grammy award winner Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the NFL announced in a video shared on Sunday (September 24).
The video includes the introduction from the 'Confessions Part 2' music video with a spliced in clip of Kim Kardashian telling Usher that he'll be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. Another video shared by Apple Music featured Pro Football Hall of Famer and current University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spliced into the 'Confessions Part 2' clip notifying the singer about the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance.
Usher also shared an official Apple Music Halftime Show graphic of himself on his X account.
USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
See you on February 11 on @NFLonCBS! 🔥@Usher @kimkardashian @applemusic @rocnation pic.twitter.com/mRshrB0LyE
USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII https://t.co/Vh4qVbiAa4@Usher, @deionsanders, @nfl, @nfloncbs pic.twitter.com/3SvskYsvsl— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) September 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 24, 2023
———@nfl, @rocnation, @nfloncbs pic.twitter.com/kezBpyabAD
"LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII," the singer wrote.
Usher had previously appeared as a guest when the Black Eyed Peas headlined the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011.
"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."
The halftime show will air live during CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LVII in partnership with the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.