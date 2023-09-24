Usher Announced As Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Performer

Grammy award winner Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the NFL announced in a video shared on Sunday (September 24).

The video includes the introduction from the 'Confessions Part 2' music video with a spliced in clip of Kim Kardashian telling Usher that he'll be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. Another video shared by Apple Music featured Pro Football Hall of Famer and current University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spliced into the 'Confessions Part 2' clip notifying the singer about the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance.

Usher also shared an official Apple Music Halftime Show graphic of himself on his X account.