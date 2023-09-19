Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be 'Hanging Out' With Newly Single Top NFL Star

Kim Kardashian is reportedly "hanging out" with newly single Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., an insider with knowledge of the situation confirmed to PEOPLE.com.

Beckham, 30, is reported to have officially split with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood, the mother of his son, Zydn, recently. Kardashian, 42, had previously dated multiple athletes prior to her marriage to ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares her four children with, including former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush on and off from 2007 to 2010 and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin in 2010, as well as a brief marriage to former NBA forward Kris Humphries in August 2011 that lasted 72 days.

Kardashian, whose last confirmed public relationship was with comedian Pete Davidson for nine months between 2021 and 2022, was also rumored to be linked to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady after the two were both seen at billionaire Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, which Beckham also attended.

Beckham signed with the Ravens this past offseason after missing the entire 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL he suffered while playing for the Los Angeles Rams during the team's Super Bowl LVI victory in February 2022. The two-time All-Pro recorded a combined five receptions for 66 yards in his first two games in 2023.