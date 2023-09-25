Actress Sophia Loren Undergoes Emergency Surgery
By Jason Hall
September 25, 2023
Actress Sophia Loren underwent emergency surgery after falling at her home in Geneva, Switzerland, over the weekend, according to a post shared on her Instagram account Sunday (September 24).
Loren, 89, was reported to have fallen in the bathroom of her home and suffered several fractures, which included her femur and hip, the New York Post reports.
"A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures," the Instagram post, which was translated from Italian to English, states. "Operated with a positive outcome, he will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation."
Loren was scheduled to open a fourth restaurant in the Italian city of Bari on Tuesday (September 26).
“Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon," the translated Instagram post stated. "The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery. #sophialoren @sophialorenrestaurant.”
Loren's sons, Carlo, 54, and Edoardo, 50, were reported to be by her side at the hospital, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter. Loren is one of the last surviving major stars from the classical Hollywood cinema era and the only living person named to the American FIlm Institute's list of the 50 greatest stars of American film history.
The Italian actress made her last public appearance at the Armani fashion show at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 2.