Actress Sophia Loren Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Actress Sophia Loren underwent emergency surgery after falling at her home in Geneva, Switzerland, over the weekend, according to a post shared on her Instagram account Sunday (September 24).

Loren, 89, was reported to have fallen in the bathroom of her home and suffered several fractures, which included her femur and hip, the New York Post reports.

"A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures," the Instagram post, which was translated from Italian to English, states. "Operated with a positive outcome, he will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation."