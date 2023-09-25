California City Has The Worst Traffic In The Entire State

Do you think that your city has a traffic problem? Multiple cities across The Golden State are known for never-ending traffic pile-ups along the highways, but one city in particular experiences this overcrowded phenomenon more frequently than the rest.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the city with the worst traffic in all of California is San Francisco. Commuters working in this city spent an average of 97 hours in traffic in 2022.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the cities with the worst traffic in each state:

"Using traffic and analytics company INRIX’s traffic data and analytics company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state with the worst traffic. Cities are ranked on the average number of hours commuters lost due to traffic congestion in 2022. Due to a lack of available data, Alaska, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming are not included in this analysis. Washington, D.C., is one of six places on this list that is home to only one city with available data. In these places, which are noted, the city listed ranks as having the worst traffic by default. Depending on the state, average time lost to traffic congestion each year ranges from only a few hours to well over 100 hours in the city with the worst traffic."

