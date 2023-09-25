Krayzie Bone Reportedly Hospitalized Over Severe Illness

"At this time, we are asking for his privacy," the rapper's management said, according to reporter Phil Lewis.



Although there's no exact confirmation on what caused his recent medical ailments, Henderson does suffer from a disease called sarcoidosis, which is a rare inflammatory disease that causes the organs to become covered in lumpy nodes called "granulomas." His other Bone Thugs brethren haven't directly commented on Krayzie Bone's condition, but at least one of them has been publicly sending him positive energy for him. Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram Story and wrote "Pray 4 Kray." In another post, he said, "Can’t sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray."

