Krayzie Bone Reportedly Hospitalized Over Severe Illness
By Tony M. Centeno
September 25, 2023
Krayzie Bone is fighting for his life after he was hospitalized over the weekend.
According to a report AllHipHop published on Sunday, September 24, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper is on life support at a hospital in Los Angeles. Krayzie, born Anthony Henderson, had checked himself into the emergency room on Friday after he started coughing up a lot of blood. Following a CAT scan, his doctors found an artery that was leaking inside one of his lungs. Henderson underwent emergency surgery to fix the leak, but their efforts reportedly failed to stop the bleeding. He's currently sedated while using a breathing machine.
Regarding reports about Krayzie Bone's hospitalization— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 25, 2023
"At this time, we are asking for his privacy," and they appreciate the concern, his management says
"At this time, we are asking for his privacy," the rapper's management said, according to reporter Phil Lewis.
Although there's no exact confirmation on what caused his recent medical ailments, Henderson does suffer from a disease called sarcoidosis, which is a rare inflammatory disease that causes the organs to become covered in lumpy nodes called "granulomas." His other Bone Thugs brethren haven't directly commented on Krayzie Bone's condition, but at least one of them has been publicly sending him positive energy for him. Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram Story and wrote "Pray 4 Kray." In another post, he said, "Can’t sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray."
Krayzie Bone appeared to be in good health just last month when Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were honored in their hometown. The Cleveland-based rap group returned to their block on August 11 to watch the infamous street corner that inspired the name for their classic album E. 1999 Eternal be renamed after them. The group was surrounded by fans and city officials as the new street name “Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way" was revealed. Kray was also in attendance the following day when the group performed at LL COOL J's "F.O.R.C.E. Tour."