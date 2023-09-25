You don't have to wait until Valentine's Day or an anniversary to plan a romantic trip for you and your significant other. Surprise them with a getaway for a romantic weekend together any time of the year. Fortunately, there are plenty of romantic destinations in the state that make a quick trip away with your loved one possible.

Thrillist compiled a list of the most romantic weekend getaway in each state, disregarding big cities in favor of "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

According to the site, the most romantic weekend getaway in Tennessee is Gatlinburg. After all, what's more romantic than a quiet trip together to the Smoky Mountains? It was even one of four Tennessee cities chosen as some of the best weekend getaways in the South. Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"More couples have said 'I do' in Gatlinburg than anywhere else in the South, so suffice to say this town knows a thing or two about romance. The Smoky Mountains setting allows for hiking, horseback riding, and skiing (Ober Gatlinburg is the state's only slope). And the fact that it's in Tennessee means you can drink moonshine at several distilleries. Don't worry, there's also wineries and breweries if you prefer something lighter."

Check out the full list at Thrillist to see more of the best romantic weekend getaways around the country.